Man dies of asphyxiation after fire at flat

NEW DELHI: A man died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in his apartment in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, a Delhi Fire Services official said on Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 5.29 am on Monday from a flat near Lakshmibai College. The deceased, identified as Manoj Jain, a chartered accountant, was found unconscious inside the premises and later declared dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests Jain was trapped and died due to smoke inhalation. He lived alone after his wife’s death last year.

Fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and doused the fire after some effort. Officials said the blaze started in the second-floor flat and thick smoke quickly filled the apartment. Jain is believed to have tried to escape but could not open the exit gate in time.

The fire is suspected to have originated from an air conditioner, though the exact cause is under investigation.