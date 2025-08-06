NHAI to build three parking lots in east Delhi to ease congestion

NEW DELHI: To address mounting traffic congestion and reclaim encroached public spaces in East Delhi, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is moving ahead with a plan to develop three organised parking lots beneath the elevated stretch of the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway. The project, which aims to bring order to chaotic roadside parking near the densely populated Gandhi Nagar area, will cover approximately two hectares of land.

A tender for the construction and maintenance of these parking lots was floated on Tuesday, inviting private players to participate. “Three sites have been identified where the parking will be developed. Two of them are under the flyover portion of the expressway near the DM East Office, near Gandhi Nagar Market, and near the Geeta Colony bus stop, with a total of around two hectares of land available,” the tender states.

The proposal follows tensions between NHAI and local authorities over illegal parking along the service lane adjacent to the newly constructed highway. At a recent meeting with the Ministry of Transport, NHAI officials flagged these encroachments as a barrier to smooth vehicular movement. The municipal corporation, however, countered that the parking was permitted after securing a no-objection certificate from the traffic police.

To resolve the standoff, National Highways Authority of India has now proposed shifting parking activity under the flyover, away from the service lanes, to ease congestion and ensure better traffic management.

Gandhi Nagar, known as India’s largest hub for readymade garments, attracts a high volume of daily shoppers and commercial traffic. The lack of formal parking spaces has led to haphazard vehicle stoppage on roadsides, worsening traffic snarls in the area.

Officials said that the upcoming lots will also be equipped to support electric mobility. As per the tender conditions, 10 per cent of the total parking capacity will be reserved for electric vehicles, and EV charging points will be installed at each location.