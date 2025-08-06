Delhi Police arrests chain snatcher who targeted Congress MP R Sudha; gold chain recovered

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly snatched the gold chain of Congress MP R Sudha while she was on her morning walk in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.

The police said that the case has been solved with the arrest of the accused and the chain has been recovered.

In a post on social media platform X, the police mentioned, “The case of snatching of chain of Hon'ble Member of Parliament has been solved. The accused has been arrested and the chain has been recovered.”

The incident took place on Monday morning when Sudha, the first-time MP representing Mayiladuthural constituency, was walking near the Embassy of the Czech Republic a little past 6 am with Salma, who was recently sworn in as MP.

A man on a scooter, wearing a helmet, drove up close to the pavement, pulled the chain from Sudha’s neck, and fled the scene, she said.

The Congress MP was staying at the Tamil Nadu Guest House as official accommodation is yet to be allotted to many newly elected MPs.

Speaking to reporters later, Sudha said, “No one came to help despite our screams.”

She added that when she approached the police officers on patrol they responded nonchalantly. They merely noted their names, phone numbers and advised them to visit the nearby police station to complain, she had said.