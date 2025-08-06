School fee bill ‘anti-parent’, pro-management’: Delhi Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, calling it “anti-parent and pro-management.”

Speaking at a protest near the Vidhan Sabha, Yadav alleged the bill empowers private schools to arbitrarily hike fees without adequate parental oversight. He claimed the bill lacks rollback provisions for fee hikes imposed earlier this year and accused the BJP government of favouring school managements. Yadav also flagged the clause requiring at least 15% of parents to jointly contest a fee hike as an impractical hurdle. “Despite its promise to prevent student harassment over unpaid fees, the bill lacks a credible enforcement mechanism and parents remain unconvinced,” he said.