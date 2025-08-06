Tillu Tajpuriya gang shooter arrested following encounter at Sarojini Nagar in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A member of Tillu Tajpuriya gang has been arrested in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, Manjeet alias Dada from Haryana was wanted in a murder case registered against him in Alipur in north Delhi.

He sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the shootout and is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

On Tuesday, the accused was arrested for killing Karan Thapa, a known associate of the rival Gogi gang, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants riding motorcycles in the Nehru Enclave area of Alipur on March 28.

He was rushed to Harishchandra Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation pointed to the deep-rooted and violent rivalry between the Tillu Tajpuriya and Gogi gangs as the motive behind the murder.