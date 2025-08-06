Two posing as ‘Babas’ among four held for snatching in Moti Nagar

NEW DELHI: Four men, including two who disguised themselves as sadhus with ashes smeared on their bodies, were arrested for allegedly snatching a woman’s gold chain and ring while she was offering them money in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kamat (50), a resident of Nihal Vihar; Birju and his son Kabir, both residents of a jhuggi in Punjabi Bagh and Gurcharan Singh (57), a goldsmith from GTB Nagar. The incident took place on Friday when the complainant was travelling by taxi from Moti Nagar to Connaught Place.

As the vehicle stopped at the Shadipur flyover red light, three men, aged around 20 to 25 years and dressed as ‘babas’, approached her window, seeking alms. The woman gave them Rs 200, but one of them snatched her gold and diamond ring and fled.

Following the complaint, police scanned CCTV footage and tracked the accused fleeing in an auto-rickshaw.

The registered owner of the vehicle said it was rented to Vinod Kamat, who was subsequently nabbed near Ashoka Park Metro Station. On his instance, police raided a location in Punjabi Bagh and arrested Kabir and Birju. During interrogation, they revealed they had sold the stolen ring to one Gurcharan Singh, a goldsmith, for Rs 26,000. Singh was also arrested, officials said. Police said Kamat was providing transportation to the accused. Kabir is the son of Birju, and one of their accomplices, Amar, Birju’s brother, is currently absconding.

The gang allegedly used the disguise of spiritual ascetics to disarm victims and carry out thefts, officials said.

“All four accused have been arrested and efforts are on to trace the absconding associate. The gang used religious attire and ashes on their bodies to appear genuine and gain the trust of unsuspecting people,” a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.