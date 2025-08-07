A fish extravaganza in Delhi NCR not to be missed

The Steamed Whole Beckti with ginger and scallion on the plate was inviting to say the least and chewy and fresh at first bite. The 2025 edition of Chowman’s Annual Oriental Seafood Festival 2025 in its Delhi NCR outlets featured a thoughtfully curated menu showcasing bold new additions along with festival favourites, offering something to excite every palate.
Our other picks-- Butter Chilli Garlic Seafood Noodles, Honey Walnut Shrimp, Lobster in Pepper Garlic Sauce, Pork & Shrimp Dumpling and Stir Fried Octopus in Tobanjan Sauce.
Chowman has its roots in Kolkata. Started by Bengali entrepreneurs in 2010, fish naturally has a pride of place in teir menu. One of the most popular Chinese restaurant chains of Delhi NCR, its month-long extravaganza brings together the finest of seafood offerings, promising a richly flavourful journey that celebrates freshness, authenticity, and innovation.
Diners can begin their experience with warming bowls of Shanshai Seafood Soup—a rich, peppery blend of crab, squid, and shrimp—or the delicately clear Seafood Dumpling Soup, featuring tender prawn and crabmeat dumplings infused with the subtle aroma of wine.
For those seeking bolder bites, the starter selection is a true showstopper with dishes like Honey Walnut Shrimps, Kolkata Style Chilli Octopus, Lobster in Pepper Garlic, Smokey Chilli Butter Garlic Crab Claws among others are a decadent indulgence.
For main course lovers, the festival promises soul-satisfying dishes that bring together regional flair and Asian techniques with delicacies such as Kung Pao Lobster, Butter Chilli Garlic Seafood Noodles, Singaporean Chilli Crab, Crispy Fried Pomfret, Stir-Fried Octopus in Tobanjan Sauce and more for a hearty meal.
Speaking about the festival, Debaditya Chaudhury, managing director of Chowman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., shared, “Bringing back the Oriental Seafood Festival is always a moment of joy for us. This year’s menu reflects our constant effort to innovate while staying true to classic Asian flavours. We’re thrilled to offer our guests a seafood experience that’s as memorable as it is delicious.”
On Till: 12 th August 2025 at Chowman, All Delhi NCR Outlets (East of Kailash/ Noida Sector-18 / Indirapuram/Gurgaon Sector-31); Price for Two: INR 1200 plus taxes, time: 12 noon - 10.30 pm