A fish extravaganza in Delhi NCR not to be missed

The Steamed Whole Beckti with ginger and scallion on the plate was inviting to say the least and chewy and fresh at first bite. The 2025 edition of Chowman’s Annual Oriental Seafood Festival 2025 in its Delhi NCR outlets featured a thoughtfully curated menu showcasing bold new additions along with festival favourites, offering something to excite every palate.

Our other picks-- Butter Chilli Garlic Seafood Noodles, Honey Walnut Shrimp, Lobster in Pepper Garlic Sauce, Pork & Shrimp Dumpling and Stir Fried Octopus in Tobanjan Sauce.

Chowman has its roots in Kolkata. Started by Bengali entrepreneurs in 2010, fish naturally has a pride of place in teir menu. One of the most popular Chinese restaurant chains of Delhi NCR, its month-long extravaganza brings together the finest of seafood offerings, promising a richly flavourful journey that celebrates freshness, authenticity, and innovation.