All-India speakers’ conference to be held in capital on August 24-25: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that the capital will host the ‘All India Speakers’ Conference’ on August 24 and 25, 2025. The event will take place at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and is expected to witness the participation of around 60 Speakers and Deputy Speakers from State Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils across the country.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that all invited dignitaries will be accorded the status of ‘State Guests’ and special arrangements are being made in their honour. She emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring a warm welcome for all delegates.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating and facilitating all protocol arrangements from the arrival of the guests in Delhi to their departure. This includes arrangements for reception, accommodation, transport, and all other hospitality requirements in accordance with their official status.

“These distinguished leaders are our honoured guests and Delhi will extend to them the highest levels of respect and hospitality,” the CM said.