Padma Shri Malini Awasthi brings monsoon magic to Delhi in a folk music celebration

Road less taken

Folk music was a road less travelled when Awasthi began her journey in the ‘80s. There was already an audience for classical music and dance, but not for folk. “The perception was that these were songs grandmothers sang at home. Who would listen to them for three or four hours on stage?” she recalls. So, Awasthi built her own stage and her own audience. She credits her success to her training under renowned Indian classical singer Girija Devi in Purab Ang Thumri, a style associated with the Banaras gharana that often embraces folk traditions like Thumri and Tappa.

As she started out, Awasthi recalls, there was skepticism about whether folk dialects could ever find a solo space on stage. Acceptance took time. There were times when she wasn’t taken seriously, faced judgment and endured dismissive comments. “I never pretended to be anyone else. The way I sing, dress, and carry myself — that is who I am. Folk is not a performance for me; I live in it,” she says.