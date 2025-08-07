SC stays trial against youtuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

NEW DELHI: The SC on Wednesday stayed trial court proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the snake venom case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and complainant Gaurav Gupta on Yadav’s plea challenging the chargesheet and criminal proceedings against him.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Yadav against an Allahabad High Court order that had dismissed his petition. The chargesheet alleged the use of snake venom as a recreational drug at rave parties attended by people, including foreigners. Yadav was arrested by Noida police in March last year in connection with the case.

His counsel argued in the High Court that no snakes, narcotics, or psychotropic substances were recovered from him, and no direct link was established between him and the co-accused. The lawyer further submitted that the informant, who filed the FIR identifying himself as an Animal Welfare Officer, no longer held that position. Calling Yadav a “well-known influencer” and reality show personality, the counsel said his name in the FIR drew significant media attention.