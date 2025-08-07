Top official takes VRS, DMC revamp in limbo

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has accepted the voluntary retirement application of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Rati Makkar, bringing an abrupt end to her brief yet eventful tenure. Officials said her application for the VRS had been pending since July 15 and was finally cleared on Tuesday, with the government notifying the retirement effective from August 9.

Her retirement comes just weeks after she was given additional charge of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) following its dissolution in June. Her sudden exit has now raised serious questions over the timely reconstitution of the council.

The council was dissolved by the Delhi government on June 19, and Dr Makkar was asked to oversee its operations until fresh elections could be conducted. Sources said that added responsibility, coupled with pressure linked to ongoing enquiries into alleged irregularities in the council, prompted her to seek voluntary retirement.

“She was anyway reluctant in taking the charge of DMC from the beginning, which she even communicated to the health department after she was given the responsibility,” a senior official said.

“Dr Makkar never visited the DMC office, and for each signature, the staff had to go to the DHS with an appointment. The L-G during dissolution had given a timeline of 60 days to prepare for fresh elections. However, even after 45 days nothing has moved in the direction,” said Dr Naresh Chawla, ex-vice president, DMC.

Officials said that Dr Makkar’s exit is expected to further delay the reconstitution of the council.“The cases of NOC, registrations, migrations and even medical negligence are piling up before the government in the absence of a proper body of the council,” Chawla added.