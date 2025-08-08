10K cops, anti-drone systems for Independence Day security

NEW DELHI: Robust security arrangements have been put in place across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with more than 10,000 security personnel being deployed to maintain law and order, police said on Thursday.

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has directed special police commissioner (law and order) and deputy commissioners of police to maintain a strict vigil in their respective jurisdictions, they said.

A senior police officer said multiple layers of security will be in place at the Red Fort on Independence Day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

Apart from physical deployment, surveillance through CCTV cameras, drone detection systems, and facial recognition technology will be used to monitor the venue and surrounding areas, the officer said. Snipers and rooftop surveillance teams will be deployed to secure high-rises near the Red Fort, and movement in designated restricted zones will be strictly regulated through access control mechanisms, the officer added. Multiple security drills, night patrolling, enhanced foot patrolling, and plain-clothed surveillance teams are being mobilised to strengthen ground presence, especially in sensitive zones, said another officer.

“Social media platforms are also being closely monitored by cyber units to detect and neutralise any possible online threats or misinformation campaigns that may disrupt peace,” he added.Over 10,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces and special commandos, have been assigned for duty during the week-long preparation and on the day of the celebrations, police said.