A Parisian monsoon in Delhi

Ever thought of escaping the capital’s hubbub and landing straight in the City of Love, Paris? At Ladurée in Khan Market, a table by the window, warm French toast, and a pot of tea might just do the trick.

This French patisserie was established in Delhi in September 2021, and with the launch of its Monsoon Special High Tea and French Toast Festival this year, it is serving up the French charm in rains.

As we stepped into the elegant setting, the first thing that caught our eye was the decor; a soft pistachio green on the ground-floor bakery, and an inviting pink in the restaurant upstairs. The space is nothing short of enchanting. Pink floral wallpaper, soft lighting, arched mirrors, and checkered black-and-white floors create a fairytale-like atmosphere. Plush booths and cushioned chairs in matching prints, marble tabletops, and silver cutlery sprinkle the vintage grace.

“It’s about delivering an authentic Ladurée experience with hints of French sophistication and Indian warmth,” says Chandni Nath Israni, co-founder of the CK Israni Group, which brought Ladurée to India.

From the colour palettes to the floral wallpaper and even the silverware, the interiors have been designed in collaboration with Ladurée’s Paris team. “Every element has been carefully curated to portray Ladurée’s Parisian roots,” she adds.

However, more than the pretty interiors, Ladurée flaunts flavour and finesse, too.