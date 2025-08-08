A Parisian monsoon in Delhi

Ever thought of escaping the capital’s hubbub and landing straight in the City of Love, Paris? At Ladurée in Khan Market, a table by the window, warm French toast, and a pot of tea might just do the trick.
This French patisserie was established in Delhi in September 2021, and with the launch of its Monsoon Special High Tea and French Toast Festival this year, it is serving up the French charm in rains.
As we stepped into the elegant setting, the first thing that caught our eye was the decor; a soft pistachio green on the ground-floor bakery, and an inviting pink in the restaurant upstairs. The space is nothing short of enchanting. Pink floral wallpaper, soft lighting, arched mirrors, and checkered black-and-white floors create a fairytale-like atmosphere. Plush booths and cushioned chairs in matching prints, marble tabletops, and silver cutlery sprinkle the vintage grace.
“It’s about delivering an authentic Ladurée experience with hints of French sophistication and Indian warmth,” says Chandni Nath Israni, co-founder of the CK Israni Group, which brought Ladurée to India.
From the colour palettes to the floral wallpaper and even the silverware, the interiors have been designed in collaboration with Ladurée’s Paris team. “Every element has been carefully curated to portray Ladurée’s Parisian roots,” she adds.
However, more than the pretty interiors, Ladurée flaunts flavour and finesse, too.
This monsoon, the patisserie has launched two limited-period menus for Delhi’s drizzling season. The Monsoon Special High Tea is a luxurious spread served on a three-tier silver stand. It includes sweet, vanilla and rose macarons, finger-sized pastries like Ispahan and vanilla-pecan, and savoury bites like chicken tikka and mushroom sandwiches, and cheese-jalapeno croissants. Each high tea set is served with two drinks. We enjoyed a hot cup of cappuccino and a fragrant Earl Grey.
“We’ve made some adaptations to suit the Indian palate,” Israni adds. “You’ll find familiar flavours like rose and pistachio in our macarons and sandwiches like chicken tikka, a special treat for your local taste buds while keeping the French essence alive.”
Priced at over ₹2999, the high tea is perfect for a cozy afternoon with a friend or for a glamorous celebration.
If you’re looking for something sweeter, the French Toast Festival is where comfort combines creativity. Available across Ladurée outlets in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gurugram, and Pune, the menu contains three French toast flavours, each priced at over ₹1095.
The crème brûlée french toast comes with a silky custard cream and caramelised sugar crust on top of a soft brioche. The tiramisu toast is layered with mascarpone, coffee sauce, and a dusting of cocoa, a tricky spin on the Italian dessert. For fruit lovers, the blueberry toast comprises a richness of pecans, maple syrup, blueberry jam, and whipped cream.
“There’s something very nostalgic about French toasts,” Israni remarks. “We wanted to bring that warmth to our guests in a Ladurée way; elegant, delicious, and memorable. According to Israni, Ladurée is the celebration of a legacy and timeless Parisian style.
So whether you're in the mood for a luxurious high tea, a decadent toast, or simply a moment away from the city buzz, Ladurée’s monsoon plate is a delicious escape. Just don’t forget to save room for a macaron; after all, that’s where all the Parisian magic is.