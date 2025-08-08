AIIMS unions demand security officer’s transfer

NEW DELHI: Multiple unions at the AIIMS have jointly demanded the removal of the institute’s Chief Security Officer (CSO), levelling a series of serious allegations about campus safety, staff welfare, and administrative accountability.

In a joint letter addressed to the hospital administration, the AIIMS Nurses Union, Employees Union, and Officers Association accused the CSO of disobeying the orders of senior officials, misusing security personnel for personal errands, and creating a hostile work environment. The unions have also alleged that the officer routinely wears hidden cameras, intimidates the families of staff members living on campus, and has failed to act decisively in incidents involving violence against healthcare workers.

“Despite repeated representations, the CSO’s conduct has continued to compromise the safety and integrity of the institution,” the unions wrote.

They said there had been multiple security lapses under the officer’s watch, including assaults on staff members, but no First Information Reports were registered in those cases. The letter also alleged that the officer often dons military-style clothing despite being in a civilian role and wears surveillance equipment, such as hidden cameras, at all times. Harassment complaints from within the security staff, including female personnel, were also flagged. The unions claimed these issues have contributed to an increasingly “hostile” and “unsafe” working atmosphere on campus.

Calling the officer’s conduct detrimental, the unions urged the administration to immediately repatriate the CSO. “We seek assurance that immediate action will be taken to address security lapses, ensure staff safety, and maintain a respectful work environment,” the letter stated.