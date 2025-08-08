Delhi High Court seeks BFI’s response on plea to stay August 21 elections

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Thursday sought the response of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Centre on a plea filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Federation, challenging a circular issued by BFI’s interim committee that announced elections on August 21.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice on the petition and directed that the matter be taken up for final hearing on the next date. “Considering the sensitivity of the nature and the urgency expressed by the parties, it is directed that the application and the petition be taken up for final hearing on the next date of hearing.

Parties are directed to complete the pleadings,” the court said.

It clarified that the upcoming elections will be “subject to the outcome of the present writ petition,” and posted the matter for hearing on August 18.

The petition challenged the August 1 circular and an email from the BFI notifying amended rules. The petitioner urged that elections be conducted in accordance with the existing BFI constitution, under the supervision of the already appointed returning officer.

During the hearing, counsel for BFI’s interim panel submitted that 30 out of 34 state associations had accepted the new constitution, which had received written approval from World Boxing. Only four associations opposed it, as they “wanted unelected persons to be parachuted into sports administration,” contrary to the constitution and the new sports bill in Parliament. The sports ministry had also advised against it, he said.

The plea, supported by boxing bodies from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, alleged unilateral constitutional changes and questioned the returning officer’s appointment.