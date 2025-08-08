L-G V K Saxena inaugurates DDA’s new mini sports complex

NEW DELHI: L-G V K Saxena on Thursday inaugurated a new Mini Sports Complex developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Sukhdev Vihar. The facility, spread over 7,552 square metres, features a variety of outdoor sports amenities, including badminton and lawn tennis courts, a cricket practice pitch, a pickleball court, a jogging track, and a children’s play area. The complex is open to the public on a pay-and-play basis, allowing nearby residents to access the infrastructure without requiring membership.

“In the last two years, I have tried to ensure that Delhiites have adequate access to sporting facilities. These are crucial for our mental and physical well-being,” Saxena said at the inauguration. He urged residents, especially the youth, to make full use of the sports complex and help maintain its upkeep. “No initiative can succeed without public participation,” he added.

The event was attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, DDA Vice Chairman N Saravana Kumar and other senior officials and dignitaries. The new facility in Sukhdev Vihar is part of a broader initiative by the DDA to expand and upgrade the capital’s sports infrastructure. In recent months, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated Delhi’s first Centre of Excellence in sports at Sector 8, Dwarka.

The centre focuses on training in boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and taekwondo, and includes facilities for both indoor and outdoor sports.

Delhi now boasts the city’s longest 18-hole golf course in Dwarka Sector 24, aimed at providing professional training opportunities to aspiring golfers. Last year, a sports complex was also launched in Qutubgarh, offering multipurpose playfields, jogging tracks, open gyms, and courts for various games. With the latest addition, the DDA now manages 18 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes, and three golf courses across the capital.