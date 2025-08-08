Land registration process eased, no NoC required in most cases, says Delhi government

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at ease of living and doing business, the Delhi government has decided to scrap the requirement for a no objection certificate (NoC) and land status report (LSR) for most land registration cases with immediate effect.

Going forward, NoCs and LSRs will only be required in specific cases governed by certain legal provisions, namely Section 8 of the Delhi Lands (Restrictions on Transfer) Act, 1972, and Section 30 of the East Punjab Holdings (Consolidation and Prevention of Fragmentation) Act, 1948.

Permission from the revenue department will no longer be necessary in other instances. Sub-registrars will register documents strictly in accordance with the Indian Registration Act, 1908, and only on legally prescribed grounds. Further, a ‘buyer beware’ clause will be enforced, placing the responsibility on buyers to verify the land status and ownership independently.

Moreover, land-related information will be regularly updated and made available on official portals. To prevent misuse and ensure safeguards against fraud, the government is introducing a range of protective measures. Land falling under the gram sabha, forest areas, acquisition zones or restricted categories will remain protected, and any fraudulent transactions will attract stringent legal action. Monitoring systems will be strengthened through the use of GIS (geographic information system) tech and an integrated patwari network.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “By eliminating unnecessary paperwork and bureaucratic red tape, we are making governance more accessible and accountable.”

LESS RED TAPE