No restriction on deploying school teachers for poll duties: EC to court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by several Delhi government school teachers challenging their appointment as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), contending that such deployment violates existing rules and guidelines. However, the Election Commission of India opposed the plea, stating that its guidelines were amended in June to allow such appointments.

The matter came up before Justice Mini Pushkarna, who issued notices to the ECI and the Delhi government, directing them to place all relevant facts on record. The case has been listed for further hearing on September 25. The petitioners, who are serving teachers in Delhi government schools, are aggrieved by office orders issued on June 9 and June 16, which directed them to take charge as BLOs.

In their submissions, the teachers argued that their deployment contravenes the ECI’s earlier guidelines issued on November 3, 2010, and October 4, 2022. These guidelines, according to the petitioners, stipulate that teachers should only be considered for BLO duties after all other eligible categories of employees have been exhausted. The petitioners also cited Section 27 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which bars the assignment of non-educational duties to teachers.

They further argued that they belong to Group B service, while the government has allegedly avoided assigning BLO duties to employees in Group C. In response, the Election Commission submitted that its guidelines were amended on June 5, 2025, allowing the appointment of any regular Group C and above employees, enrolled as electors in the relevant area, as BLOs. The ECI maintained that the revised guidelines no longer restrict the appointment of teachers.