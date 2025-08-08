Nurses call out gender discrimination in absence of spousal transfer policy

NEW DELHI: Nurses in central hospitals have raised concerns with the Central Government over the absence of a spousal transfer policy, calling it a case of indirect gender discrimination.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), the nurses argued that the lack of such a policy forces them to choose between career and family. They said that continuing in their jobs often means living separately from their spouses, which takes a toll on their personal lives.

“Women in public service are disproportionately affected, often quitting jobs to maintain family unity or care for children. The absence of a spousal transfer policy in institutions under MoH&FW forces healthcare professionals, especially women nurses, to live apart from their families. This adversely affects their family life, children’s education, and mental well-being,” the letter noted.

The nurses emphasised that this omission violates Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality, non-discrimination, and equal opportunity in public employment.

They also referred to long-standing government guidelines, including the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Office Memorandums (OMs) issued in 1986 and 1997, which support posting spouses at the same location to help women balance professional and family responsibilities. The nurses argued that the failure to implement these provisions ignores ground realities, making women vulnerable to career disruptions and leading many to exit the workforce.

The representation also drew attention to the government’s own stated commitments to women’s empowerment, including policies aimed at increasing women’s participation in central government jobs.

“Ensuring co-location of spouses not only supports family welfare but aligns with the government’s goals of gender equality and workplace inclusion,” the letter added.

The nurses urged the MoH&FW to introduce a spousal transfer policy for AIIMS and other central medical institutions, in line with DoPT recommendations, to address this critical gap. They stressed that such a policy would uphold constitutional rights, promote gender equality, and prevent women from being indirectly excluded from the workforce due to family responsibilities.

They have also called for the speedy implementation of this long-pending demand and the constitution of a centralized transfer board.