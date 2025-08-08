Stitching stories, fading threads

In the heart of Nai Sadak, amid the bustling markets and narrow lanes of Old Delhi, a craft that once defined the city’s literary pulse is quietly slipping away. Manual bookbinding, a tradition passed down through generations, struggles to survive against the tide of mass production and changing times. Yet, amid this change, few artisans continue to stitch the last threads. This second story in our series delves into the fading world of thread, glue, and paper—capturing not just a trade, but a piece of city’s vanishing heritage.

Tucked between the chaos of Old Delhi’s tangled wires, busy markets, and worn-out stone pavements lies Nai Sadak — once the heart of India’s literary and publishing world.

Decades ago, its narrow lanes overflowed with booksellers calling out titles, students haggling over second-hand textbooks, and stacks of freshly printed pages waiting to be stitched, trimmed, and bound by hand. Today, that echo has grown faint.

Only a few dimly lit shops remain, hidden behind the sparkle of saree showrooms and stacks of glossy stationery. Among them, barely three or four still carry the legacy of manual bookbinding, a craft that was once central to the area.

Families across Delhi would come to Nai Sadak to bind old notebooks and leftover pages from the previous year’s textbooks into new ones. Inside these fading ‘kar-khanas,’ elderly artisans, their fingers stiff from decades of thread and glue — continue the work that machines can’t quite replicate.

Each stitch, each press, each fold is a tactile story of endurance. But that story may soon end. The next generation has turned away. Their sons have pursued academics, their daughters have moved away from glue and paper.

No one wants to inherit the tools of their fathers.