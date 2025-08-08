Two history-sheeters snatch gold chain of elderly doctor, arrested

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for snatching the gold chain of an elderly doctor in South Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Danish (32), a resident of Pul Prahladpur, and Ashish Taneja (26), a resident of Tilak Nagar.

Danish was involved in more than 40 criminal cases. He came out of jail on February 27. Taneja is also a repeat offender, previously involved in more than 14 cases of dacoity, robbery, snatching, Arms Act violations, and murder. He came out of jail on April 29.

The complainant said that two men on a bike snatched her gold chain before fleeing, said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel.

Another incident of snatching was reported on the same day in Mukherjee Nagar. CCTV analysis confirmed the same suspects were involved in both cases, he added. Police analysed over 500 CCTV cameras covering eight districts of Delhi and Noida. Later, Danish was arrested in the Pul Prahladpur area, and four gold chains and one bike used in the crime were recovered. Taneja was also nabbed from Ludhiana in

Punjab after chasing him for more than 700 km, police said.