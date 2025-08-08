Uproar in Delhi Assembly over CAG findings

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta, while speaking during a discussion on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the financial and appropriation accounts of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi for 2023–24, launched a sharp attack on the opposition. She said the report exposes large-scale financial irregularities and misuse of funds received from the Centre.

“The public hoped their tax money would build roads, schools, and hospitals. Instead, it was diverted to so-called free schemes,” said the CM, adding that the previous government ignored development and focused only on publicity and propaganda. The fourth day of the Assembly session witnessed chaos, leading Speaker Vijender Gupta to marshal out nearly six AAP MLAs for disrupting the CM’s address.

Presenting detailed remarks, the CM accused the previous administration—now in opposition—of financial mismanagement and a lack of intent to govern. She stated that the CAG report clearly reveals how public funds were not utilised for creating long-term assets.

Anticipating the opposition’s response, she said they would try to blame the Centre, claiming they received no support. “The truth is, the Central Government gave Delhi Rs 4,800 crore,” she said. Of this, Rs 463 crore was spent on water supply, Rs 482 crore on free bus rides, and Rs 3,250 crore on free electricity schemes. “These freebies consumed the entire grant,” she said, adding that the opposition made it appear as if the schemes were funded from their own pockets, while it was taxpayers’ money.