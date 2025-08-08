Zara Chaudhary's memoir on surviving Gujarat 2002 and on ‘places living in our bones’

Why have you closed the eyes in the photographs with tape?

A poet friend once told me she doesn't let people take her pictures because she feels the camera steals a part of your soul. If our eyes are mirrors to the worlds we contain beyond this one story, I am experimenting with ways now to collect what remains of our story outside the world's glare.

Where is home for you now? Have you taken your child or immediate family to Ahmedabad?

I think as a young person I gave up on the city, and on the state as a mechanism to protect my broken spirit. It felt wasteful to pine for a place where both governance and the citizenry seemed to see you as second class. The sense of betrayal from people I went to school with, or family friends, who’d seen us grow up, was so strong that for many years if I met someone from Gujarat, I’d feign having no connection or knowing nothing. I was from Chennai; that became my identity.

Then in 2012, I happened to visit Ahmedabad very briefly for a workshop. And it was destabilising, to see how quickly I crumbled into my old self, the one that knew where the best mutton samosas were, the one, who could predict the masjid that would appear as the autorickshaw rounded a particular corner, the one who felt uneasy in a hotel room, on the swankier/wrong side of the river from the home she'd always known. Places live in our bones. And that trip reminded me, my bones carry my dada's Punjab, my mother's Chennai, my Nani's Ratnagiri, my nana's Afghan blood, but also my bones carry Gujarat.

Why did you wait for so many years to write this? Was it just 2002 or you needed other dust to settle down?

This was the one story I never wanted to write. I wrote this book as an exploration of the people and places that made me this person–– who even in 2025, even under the daily onslaught of witnessing how people, who share my religious identity, continue to be marginalised, continues to hold hope for her country. This propensity for hope doesn't come from a singular strength of character but from a community that has always answered calls for resistance in the Indian context.

In 2020, I saw young Muslim scholars and speakers like Umar, Gulfisha, Sharjeel, Afreen and others channel that hopefulness. And I saw our ability through a deep understanding of the revolutionary roots of our literature to spark a wider societal awareness, to offer grounded forms of resistance. This has been the contribution of the Indian Muslim in every generation of this country's history. From Wali Gujarati, Ghalib and Khusrau, to Rashid Jahan, Sajjad Zahir and Faiz, to Ehsan Jafri, Banu Mushtaq, Sahir Ludhianvi, Ismat, Kaifi..., this is not a new legacy. I was simply writing within that legacy with more confidence and belonging, recognising these voices as my scaffolding.