Activist Khalid Saifi gets 10-day interim bail after five years in custody under UAPA in Delhi riots case

NEW DELHI: Anti-CAA activist Khalid Saifi, who has been in custody for the past five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), was granted 10 days of interim bail by Karkardooma Court on Friday.

The bail was sought on humanitarian grounds requesting 15 days, citing the deteriorating health of Saifi’s younger son. This is the first time Saifi has been granted interim bail since his arrest in connection with the Delhi riots case.

Activist and ‘United Against Hate’ (UHA) founder Khalid Saifi, accused in the “larger conspiracy” case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, urged the Delhi HC on Tuesday to examine whether the stringent UAPA can be applied against him merely for exchanging messages that he claims are “innocuous”.

Meanwhile last year, the Delhi HC in November had rejected a plea by Khalid against the invocation of the charge of attempted murder against him in a case related to the communal riots of February 2020.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Saifi and several others were booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Act and IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.