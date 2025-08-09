BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan gear up for crucial Constitution Club election

NEW DELHI: Delhi is bracing for a high-profile electoral contest within the elite Constitution Club of India, as two senior BJP leaders and former Union ministers, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, gear up for a crucial internal election that has sparked intense interest across party lines.

At the heart of the contest is the prestigious post of Secretary (Administration) of the Club, located in the capital’s political nerve centre, Lutyens’ Delhi.

Interestingly, the face-off has allegedly created a divide in the BJP. It is learnt that besides the top leadership, former Muzaffarnagar MP Balyan is being supported by members across parties.

According to the buzz in Delhi’s political corridors, Rudy, eyeing another term, is being fervently supported by a section of BJP leaders, where caste equations are also at play. Being a long-serving governing council functionary, the BJP MP from Bihar also enjoys widespread acceptability.

Rudy, who represents the Saran seat, has been holding the post of Secretary (Administration) for the last 25 years. A seasoned parliamentarian and trained commercial pilot, Rudy has previously been elected unopposed.

On the other hand, Balyan’s connection with western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana leaders seems to be working in his favour. Some MPs are also allegedly helping him garner votes from southern states.