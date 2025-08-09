BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Balyan in high-stakes face-off for key Constitution Club post

NEW DELHI: Delhi is bracing for a high-profile electoral contest within the elite Constitution Club of India, as two senior BJP leaders and former Union ministers—Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Sanjeev Kumar Balyan—gear up for a crucial internal election that has sparked intense interest across party lines.

At the heart of the contest is the prestigious post of secretary (administration) of the Club, located in the capital’s political nerve centre, Lutyens’ Delhi. Interestingly, the face-off has virtually created a divide in the BJP. It is learnt that besides the top leadership, former Muzaffarnagar MP Balyan is also being supported by members across parties.

According to sources, Rudy, eying another term, is being fervently supported by a section of BJP leaders, where the caste equation is also at play.

Rudy, who represents the Saran seat, has been holding the post of secretary (administration) for the last 25 years. A seasoned parliamentarian and also trained commercial pilot, Rudy has been elected unopposed. Balyan’s connection with western UP and Haryana leaders seems to have been working in his favour.