Centre blames heavy rain for tomato price spike in Delhi, says rates now easing with improved supply

NEW DELHI: The Central government said heavy rain in North and Northwest India has led to a temporary spike in the price of tomatoes in Delhi. The current average retail price of tomatoes in Delhi is Rs 73 per kg, while the rest of the country’s average price is Rs 52 per kg.

In order to cool down the tomato price, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation Of India (NCCF) has so far sold over 2.7 tonnes in the open market in Delhi at retail prices ranging from Rs 47 to Rs 60 per kg, depending on the procurement cost. NCCF’s stationery outlets at Nehru Place, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk, as well as 6–7 mobile vans operating at various locations across the city

“It is primarily the result of heavy rainfall in the northern and northwestern regions of the country since the last week of July,” said the Department of Consumer Affairs in its release.

This weather-related disruption caused prices to spike to as high as Rs 85 per kg by the end of July. However, with the recovery and stabilisation of daily arrivals at the Azadpur mandi over the past week, both mandi and retail prices have begun to decline.