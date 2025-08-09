Delhi assembly Speaker refers four CAG reports flagging major lapses, unspent funds under previous AAP govt

NEW DELHI: In more trouble for the previous AAP government, Speaker Vijender Gupta has referred four Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports presented in the House on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to the Public Accounts Committee for further examination.

The report on the appropriation accounts reveals that during the year 2023–2024, Rs 15,327 crore remained unspent, of which Rs 8,376.40 crore lapsed due to delay in surrender. In the Finance Accounts for 2023–2024, the CAG observed that government failed to submit Abstract Contingent Bills, resulting in Rs 346.82 crore remaining outstanding.

This means there was no way to confirm whether the funds were actually spent in accordance with the authorisation of the Legislative Assembly. In 2022–2023, this amount was Rs 574.89 crore. The CAG also expressed concern over the non-submission of utilisation certificates for Rs 3,760.84 crore as of 31 March 2024.

A study of the State Finances report for 2023–2024 shows that the revenue surplus declined from Rs 14,457 crore in 2022–2023 to Rs 6,462 crore in 2023–2024. If the central government had not borne Rs 11,123 crore towards pension liabilities and Delhi Police expenditure, the surplus would have turned into a revenue deficit.

From 2019–2020 to 2023–2024, capital expenditure has consistently remained below the capital budget. The fiscal deficit has increased from Rs 416 crore in 2019–2020 to Rs 3,934 crore in 2023–2024.

The CAG has flagged major lapses in the functioning of the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. The report highlights unreliable data, poor registration processes, and underutilisation of welfare funds. Out of 6.96 lakh registered workers, only 1.98 lakh were found in the department’s database. The registration process was riddled with issues, including 1.19L beneficiaries linked to 2.38L images.

A financial discrepancy of Rs 204.95 crore was found between cess collection records and those maintained by the districts and the Board.

Despite collecting substantial funds, only about 9.53% to 11% was disbursed as welfare benefits. The report further notes that no concrete welfare steps were taken, and the department failed to conduct any social audit.