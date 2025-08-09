Exploring indigo and embroidery: Radhika Surana’s debut solo exhibition in Delhi

Blue is Radhika Surana’s favourite colour. Walking into her solo debut exhibition ‘Somewhere I Have Never Travelled’ at Delhi’s Art Alive Gallery feels like stepping into that love—the space is awash in indigo.

The title borrows from E. E. Cummings’ poem of the same name, a reflection on love, vulnerability, and the unknown. For the Gurugram artist, the show is a journey through her own idea of life, gesturing toward inner exploration—through thread and indigo-dyed works. “The poem is about relationships, which is what my work speaks to as well,” she tells TMS.

It also becomes a space to explore places she hasn’t yet travelled to with needle and paper. “My art process is spontaneous and unplanned. I don’t plan to start working. I just pick up the thread, and it starts travelling. I don’t know where it’s going, and that becomes the first step,” says Surana.