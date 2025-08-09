Heavy rain lashes Delhi on Raksha Bandhan; waterlogging in several areas, more showers likely

NEW DELHI: The national capital was lashed by heavy rain overnight, causing waterlogging in several areas early in the morning of Raksha Bandhan, with more showers expected during the day.

Early on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorms for parts of north, west, south, southeast, and Central Delhi, but later downgraded to a yellow alert, advising people to be aware.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall, Pragati Maidan 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm, according to data shared by the weather department.

The downpour began late at 11 pm on Friday, lashing multiple parts of Delhi-NCR, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, Kidwai Nagar, and several other areas.

The temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, 3.2 notches below the average, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.