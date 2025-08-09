Kapoor family’s photographic legacy

NEW DELHI: For the Kapoor family, photography isn’t just a profession. It is the lense of a lineage through which they have viewed the world for over a century. Their journey winds through time and terrain, from the colonial streets of Peshawar to the bustling alleys of Chandni Chowk’s Old Delhi Camera Market, carrying with it a story etched in resilience, reinvention, and passion.
It all began in 1923 when Madan Jee opened Madan Jee & Bro. Photographers in the heart of Peshawar, near the iconic Capital Cinema.
The shop quickly became more than a business—a gathering place for photography enthusiasts and a trusted name among the city’s elite. British soldiers, government officers, and aristocrats sought out Madan Jee not just for portraits, but for high-quality photographic equipment, film, and even watches. But then, history intervened. Partition happened.The division tore the subcontinent apart in 1947. The Kapoors’ world was upended. Sensing the brewing danger, Madan Jee sent his family ahead to Amritsar. A faint hope that the unrest would pass made him stay behind. It did not.
Eventually, he was forced to flee. He managed to be on one of the final flights from Pakistan to India. He left behind the legacy he so carefully built for himself and his generations. Left behind were his studio, the spacious home and worse, the years of work. He placed his trust in a loyal servant to look after what he could not carry.
The family arrived in Amritsar empty-handed—but not empty-hearted. With nothing but their skills, experience, and a fierce determination, the Kapoors began again. Raj Kapoor, Madanji's elder son, was born on April 21, 1947, in Amritsar. During the tumultuous years that followed, the family struggled to rebuild their lives.
Madanji sold his shares of the Laxmi Commercial Bank to start anew in Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi. The shop, aptly named Madan Jee & Company, would become a landmark in the world of photography, a one-stop shop near Chandni Chowk camera market.
The early days were challenging. Madan Jee worked tirelessly, leveraging his photography skills, passed down from their father, PD Kapoor. They used wooden box cameras, relying on sunlight for photo exposure and printing. Glass plates and chemicals were the norm, making photography a labour-intensive art form. The brothers would often spend hours in their makeshift darkroom, meticulously developing and printing photographs.
As the years progressed, the Kapoors adapted to changing technology. They witnessed the introduction of 120mm, 620mm, and 127 negatives, followed by the arrival of Kodak cameras and 35mm black-and-white film. Colour negatives emerged, but developing and printing labs were scarce in Delhi, forcing photographers to send film to Mumbai. The Kapoors' shop became a one-stop destination for photography enthusiasts, offering a vast array of materials and equipment.
Raj Kapoor, who began assisting his father at age 12, became an expert in photography. He guided newcomers, sharing his technical knowledge. The shop in Chandni Chowk became a magnet for renowned photographers like S. Paul,
Raghu Rai, and others. These photographers would often visit the shop, sharing their experiences and expertise with the Kapoor family.
The Kapoors' reputation grew, and their shop became synonymous with quality photographic materials and equipment. They supplied government departments, the army, and prominent press organisations. The family's commitment to customer satisfaction earned them a loyal clientele, who trusted their expertise and relied on their guidance.
The digital revolution transformed the industry, and the Kapoors adapted. While film photography still holds a special place, digital technology has become the norm. The family's experience spans over a century, with a reputation built on trust, expertise, and customer satisfaction. Ramesh Kapoor, Raj's brother, joined the family business in 1969, bringing new ideas and perspectives.
Today, the third generation of Kapoors continues the legacy. They have expanded their shop, incorporating digital equipment and services.
The family's story is a testament to resilience, innovation, and passion for an art form that continues to evolve.
As Ramesh Kapoor reflects on the journey, he notes, "We've seen the rise and fall of empires, like Kodak. Digital has changed the game, but our commitment to photography remains unwavering. In 1983, Ramesh Kapoor underwent formal training in colour lab technology in the UK, driven by a vision to establish a state-of-the-art colour lab in Delhi.
At the time, photographers were forced to send their films to Bombay for developing and printing, a process that was not only time-consuming but also costly. Moreover, there was a risk of film rolls getting lost in transit. To address this challenge, Ramesh Kapoor aimed to set up a reliable and efficient colour lab in Delhi, which would cater to the needs of local photographers. Although the Master Color lab is now closed due to the rise of digital photography, it was a pioneering effort that served the industry for many years.
The Kapoor family's legacy courses through the myriad lives they've touched and the stories they've preserved. Their journey is an account of their determination and passion. The world around them changed many times since 1947, but the Kapoors remained rooted in their craft—adapting, evolving, always looking forward.
Their shop in Chandni Chowk continues to be a thriving space where art meets technology, and where image-makers gather to learn and connect over the ages. People remember the Kapoors not just as photographers, but a line of men who allow their pictures to tell stories and safeguard memories.
As Raj Kapoor puts it, “Photography is not just a profession; it’s a way of life. We’ve been fortunate to be part of this journey, and we’re excited to see what the future holds”.