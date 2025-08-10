Delhi turns fortress for PM Modi’s 12th I-Day: 10,000 forces, AI surveillance, skies locked down

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, the heart of India has transformed into an impregnable fortress. Barricades rise like steel sentinels, armed commandos stand watch at every corner, and the skies themselves have been declared off-limits.

From the centuries-old stones of the Mughal-era Red Fort to the farthest edges of Delhi’s borders, the capital is bracing for 15 August with a security build-up seen only in times of utmost vigilance.

Over 10,000 boots on the ground, snipers on rooftops, AI-powered eyes in the sky, and an invisible web of intelligence coordination will guard the nation’s most symbolic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12th consecutive Independence Day address.

This year, even kites will be intercepted mid-air, drones grounded, and the city’s arteries reshaped by sweeping traffic diversions. For travellers and daily commuters, parking woes and gridlocks will be the price of patriotism, as the capital surrenders its streets to the festival of freedom and the fear of those who might wish to disrupt it.

A senior police officer said robust arrangements have been made for the successful celebrations of Independence Day. Security has already been beefed up across the city and all the major stakeholders are working in close coordination in the national capital.

Police will also use an extensive network of high-definition CCTV cameras strategically installed in and around the Red Fort. Surveillance will be extended along the entire route leading to the Red Fort, covering all key junctions and approach roads, since these routes are used by VVIPs and other dignitaries to attend the programme.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition cameras will be deployed especially for real-time monitoring and crowd management during the event.

Apart from this, police and paramilitary force teams have also been deployed at various locations, including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, markets, and other crowded places. Police continue to tell people in the markets to remain cautious and report any suspicious bags or movement of individuals.

Anti-sabotage checks are also being carried out in the area and in hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements.

Another police official stated that multiple layers of security cover will be in place at the Red Fort. “We have not left any stone unturned for the security arrangements, be it installing the cameras or deploying the security personnel.

Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and kite catchers will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests. We have held several meetings with the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) as well as Markets Welfare Associations (MWAs) and asked for their cooperation in the security arrangements,” the officer stated.