Delhi turns fortress for PM Modi’s 12th I-Day: 10,000 forces, AI surveillance, skies locked down

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, the heart of India has transformed into an impregnable fortress. Barricades rise like steel sentinels, armed commandos stand watch at every corner, and the skies themselves have been declared off-limits.
From the centuries-old stones of the Mughal-era Red Fort to the farthest edges of Delhi’s borders, the capital is bracing for 15 August with a security build-up seen only in times of utmost vigilance.
Over 10,000 boots on the ground, snipers on rooftops, AI-powered eyes in the sky, and an invisible web of intelligence coordination will guard the nation’s most symbolic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12th consecutive Independence Day address.
This year, even kites will be intercepted mid-air, drones grounded, and the city’s arteries reshaped by sweeping traffic diversions. For travellers and daily commuters, parking woes and gridlocks will be the price of patriotism, as the capital surrenders its streets to the festival of freedom and the fear of those who might wish to disrupt it.
A senior police officer said robust arrangements have been made for the successful celebrations of Independence Day. Security has already been beefed up across the city and all the major stakeholders are working in close coordination in the national capital.
Police will also use an extensive network of high-definition CCTV cameras strategically installed in and around the Red Fort. Surveillance will be extended along the entire route leading to the Red Fort, covering all key junctions and approach roads, since these routes are used by VVIPs and other dignitaries to attend the programme.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition cameras will be deployed especially for real-time monitoring and crowd management during the event.
Apart from this, police and paramilitary force teams have also been deployed at various locations, including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, markets, and other crowded places. Police continue to tell people in the markets to remain cautious and report any suspicious bags or movement of individuals.
Anti-sabotage checks are also being carried out in the area and in hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements.
Another police official stated that multiple layers of security cover will be in place at the Red Fort. “We have not left any stone unturned for the security arrangements, be it installing the cameras or deploying the security personnel.
Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and kite catchers will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests. We have held several meetings with the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) as well as Markets Welfare Associations (MWAs) and asked for their cooperation in the security arrangements,” the officer stated.
The Delhi Police has also held an interstate coordination meeting on Friday to strengthen cooperation and coordination among various law enforcement agencies.
The meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters and chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh. Several senior police officials from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, along with senior officers of central intelligence/enforcement agencies, attended it.
According to an official, the close coordination of the interstate police is a crucial aspect from the security point of view. Patrolling will be enhanced at the bordering areas and special pickets will also be placed for security checks at the borders of Delhi, with all vehicles entering the city to be thoroughly checked.
Night patrolling, foot patrolling, and security drills are being conducted to enhance ground presence at the borders as well as sensitive areas in the city. Police are also closely monitoring social media platforms to check whether any misinformation is being spread, taking appropriate action where necessary. The official added that flag marches are being carried out in all districts, with officers interacting with locals.
The Delhi Police Commissioner also stressed intensive action against criminal gangs operating in Delhi and the NCR, particularly those functioning from abroad, by using modern technology. He emphasised the need to formulate a joint action plan/strategy for taking concerted action against them.
The Delhi Police has also ordered a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital from 2 August to 16 August. The order stated that flying aerial devices such as paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), UASs (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and remotely piloted aircraft is banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
Such aerial platforms may allegedly pose a threat to public safety, VIPs, and critical installations in Delhi during the sensitive period around 15 August. The ban is aimed at preventing their possible misuse by anti-social and terrorist elements, including for para-jumping or launching airborne attacks.
Kite catchers will also be deployed near the Red Fort so that the order will be strictly obeyed, as during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address in 2017, a kite had landed just below the podium.
Traffic will also be affected during the celebration.
The Delhi Police Commissioner has reviewed the security arrangements for the function at the Red Fort and other key locations for the celebration. Senior officers have been asked to personally supervise security drills and verify the deployment of Quick Reaction Teams, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dog units.
Over 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed across the city to regulate the traffic on Independence Day. Major junctions, including the roads near the Red Fort, will be covered.
The Delhi Police issues a traffic advisory to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital during the national festival.
Eight road stretches, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover, will remain closed for general traffic until the programme ends.
Vehicles without parking labels for Independence Day are advised to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass.
For north-to-south access, commuters can take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkulan Road, and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations in north Delhi and vice versa.
Similarly, commuters travelling from east to west can take NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, under AIIMS Flyover Ring Road, NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, and SP Marg/Ridge Road.
Old Iron Bridge, built during the British era, and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will also remain closed on that day.
Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 14 August to 11 am on 15 August. Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the same period.
Local city buses, including those of the DTC, should not move on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Ring Road – NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and should take available alternative routes.
Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or diverted. Normal bus service will be restored after 11 am on 15 August. All buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mon Gate, ISBT Pragati Maidan, and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road.
Buses generally bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, or Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road – NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road, and the new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road.
This year will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12th straight address to the nation on 15 August from the podium of the Red Fort. He will first hoist the flag there and later address the country.
Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 68th Independence Day. In his first address as Prime Minister on 15 August 2014, Modi said, “I am present amidst you not as the Prime Minister, but as the Prime Servant.”
This tradition of hoisting the flag and addressing the nation was initiated by the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru.
As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Modi on 1 August extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15 August.
During last year’s celebrations, around 6,000 Special Guests were invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort, with the aim to increase Jan Bhagidari in this festival of national fervour. These people from different walks of life, categorised as youth, tribal community, farmers, women, and other special guests, have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes and initiatives.
Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by the Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, and Defence Secretary. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, to the PM. The GoC, Delhi Area, will then conduct the PM to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the PM. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour. After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort.