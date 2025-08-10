Delhi University bags A++ grade from NAAC; ‘a big leap in teaching, research’, says Vice-Chancellor

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has secured the highest possible grade—A++—from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its Cycle 2 Institutional Assessment and Accreditation. The announcement was made on August 8, 2025, marking a historic milestone in DU’s journey towards academic excellence.

With a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.55, the University has set a new benchmark for itself. This prestigious A++ grade is valid for the next five years, until 2029, underscoring DU’s dedication to quality education, research and governance.

For DU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Yogesh Singh, this achievement is both a recognition of the University’s growth and a testament to its tireless pursuit of excellence. Reflecting on the progress made, Prof. Singh noted that in the previous NAAC cycle in 2018, the University had earned an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.28. “The leap to an A++ grade signifies an extraordinary improvement in various aspects, including teaching methodologies, research initiatives, and institutional governance,” he said.

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, has also secured the highest possible accreditation grade, A++, in the latest NAAC assessment cycle.

In its Cycle 2 evaluation, Delhi University was awarded a CGPA of 3.55, reaffirming its stature as one of India’s premier central universities. The recognition was officially announced today. “This achievement reflects the collective dedication of our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and stakeholders,” the university said in an official release, adding that it marks a “proud moment” for the institution.

Separately, Berhampur University in Odisha was awarded an “A” grade in its third NAAC accreditation cycle, which will remain valid for five years. NAAC, an autonomous body under the UGC, assesses institutions based on parameters including curriculum, research, innovation, infrastructure, and student support systems. Participation in the process is voluntary.