Domestic dispute: Man kills wife, daughters

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman and her two daughters were allegedly killed by her husband over a family dispute on Saturday in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, police said. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kashyap, was later arrested from Mukund Vihar after being found missing since the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests he strangled his wife and daughters, though the post-mortem report will confirm the exact cause of death. Police suspect he also tried to harm himself, as he had an injury on his hand.

Karawal Nagar police station received information at 7.15 am about the deaths. At the spot, police found the woman and her daughters, aged seven and five, lying dead in their room. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered.

Multiple teams were formed and gathered evidence through CCTV, technical surveillance and other sources. Later, they identified the location of the accused and arrested him, the officer said. During probe, he confessed to the crime. He cited ongoing disputes with his wife as the motive. Further investigation is underway, police said.