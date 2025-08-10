Give two-month notice before ending mohalla clinics staff contracts: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has asked the government to give two months’ notice to the staff members of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) in case it proposes to terminate their services before March 31 next year.

The High Court’s order came while dealing with a petition by AAMC staff, who were hired on a contractual basis by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, seeking directions against their termination and replacement with other contractual employees.

Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petition with the direction, “In the event the respondents (Delhi government) propose to terminate the petitioners’ engagement before March 31, 2026, on the ground that new manpower has been engaged…, they are directed to give two weeks’ notice to the concerned… (staff),” the court said in its August 6 order.

The court passed a similar order on Tuesday on a plea by doctors, who were engaged on a contractual basis to work in AAMCs and their engagement was extended from time to time between 2016 to 2015, seeking to restrain the authorities from illegally terminating them.

In the present case, the petitioners are working as pharmacists, mohalla clinic assistants and multitask workers on a contractual basis in AAMC under the Delhi government. They sought directions against their termination and replacement with other contractual employees.