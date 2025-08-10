Incessant downpour wreaks havoc in capital

NEW DELHI: Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi from late Friday night and continued through Saturday afternoon, triggering widespread waterlogging, severe traffic congestion, and disruptions in air travel across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi-NCR, forecasting intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day.

The alert applies to several districts, including North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi. Areas such as Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar were among the worst affected, with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace due to water accumulation on the roads.

Meanwhile the Delhi Airport issued a travel advisory urging passengers to use the metro and arrive early due to waterlogging near the airport. “Delhi is currently experiencing inclement weather, including heavy rainfall resulting in waterlogging near the airport. Passengers are advised to arrive early and consider alternate modes of transport such as the Delhi Metro to avoid delays,” the advisory stated.

Traffic Police also issued an alert warning of traffic snarls across several areas. Roads such as New Rohtak Road, Zakhira Railway Underpass, GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar reported significant congestion due to flooding.

In addition, a building collapse was reported in the Hari Nagar area of Jaitpur in South East Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services dispatched two fire tenders to the spot to conduct rescue and relief operations. No casualties have been reported yet.

Meanwhile, a significant traffic disruption has occurred near Vasant Kunj due to the collapse of a wall at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s underground construction site.

The incident took place near block D-6, under the Masoodpur Flyover, causing a portion of the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli Road—specifically the stretch from Fortis Hospital towards Mahipalpur—to cave in. This has rendered the affected road unsafe for the commuters.

Travelers moving from the Mehrauli side towards Mahipalpur are advised to avoid the collapsed section. Instead, commuters should use the alternate route via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, starting from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, to reach Mahipalpur safely.