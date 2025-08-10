Metro logs record 82 lakh trips in two days to meet Raksha Bandhan rush

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro on August 8 recorded the highest number of journeys in its history, with 81,87,674 trips across all lines to meet the Raksha Bandhan travel demand, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“DMRC achieved the highest-ever passenger journeys on August 8, 2025, with 81,87,674 journeys across all lines. To meet Raksha Bandhan travel demand, DMRC ran 92 additional trips on August 8 and operated 455 extra trips on August 9 for passenger convenience,” it said.

To ensure smooth travel, the Delhi Metro operated 92 additional trips on August 8 and 455 extra trips on August 9 to manage the high volume of commuters.

“Breaking records, connecting hearts!” the DMRC said, as it reached an unprecedented number of passenger journeys. The DMRC has also launched a one-month online commuter satisfaction survey from July 15 to August 14. The survey aims to gather public opinion on key aspects of the metro experience, including availability, accessibility, passenger facilities, information systems, and service quality.

The survey is available on the DMRC’s official website in both English and Hindi to ensure broad participation. The initiative seeks to collect valuable feedback from commuters, which will guide future enhancements in metro services. The results of the survey are expected to provide insights into various aspects of metro operations, enabling the DMRC to make informed improvements.