New film policy to position Delhi as international shooting destination: CM Rekha Gupta 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that a film policy is being framed to establish Delhi as an international shooting destination. She also announced that applications for film and other shoots will be approved through a single-window system.

In addition, the government is planning to develop the film industry in the capital and provide related facilities.

The Chief Minister on Sunday shared this information at the closing ceremony of the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF) today. The event, held at Siri Fort, was attended by several political dignitaries and many eminent figures from the film industry.

Gupta stated that imagining such a magnificent event in the heart of Delhi – and then turning it into reality – is no easy task. This festival has sent out a message that Delhi is now moving towards becoming a new centre for film production and cultural expression. She said her government is progressing rapidly in its mission to make Delhi a film hub and has shaped a film policy aimed at promoting Delhi as a global shooting destination. She further informed that a budget of Rs 3 crore has been allocated to make Delhi a hotspot for film production.

The government anticipates receiving a significant number of applications to shoot films in Delhi in the coming year. The aim is to process these applications via the single-window system to encourage filmmakers, inspire them to use Delhi’s locations, and create stories connected to the city. With this new film policy, Delhi will no longer be known solely for politics or history, but also for its culture, creativity, and cinematic locations.

The Chief Minister observed that, until now, Mumbai has been synonymous with the film and entertainment industry. Talent from Delhi that manages to make some headway in the field often moves to Mumbai in search of better opportunities.

On the one hand, Delhi is home to the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), an institute where many actors have honed their craft before earning fame both nationally and internationally. Yet, there has never been a serious initiative to develop the film industry in Delhi itself. She posed the question: Why should people learn acting in Delhi, only to be forced to seek work in Mumbai?