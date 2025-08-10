One dead, another injured in road accident in Delhi; driver detained

NEW DELHI: One person died and another was injured after being hit by a vehicle near 11 Murti on Mother Teresa Road in New Delhi on the early hours of Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, "One person is dead, and another injured, after they were hit by a car on 11 Murti Road earlier today. The car driver has been detained."

During the investigation, police recovered a liquor bottle from inside the vehicle. A forensic team is examining it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved.

Authorities confirmed that the driver has been detained, and a further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

More details are awaited.