Rent for government residences hikes in Delhi after PWD revises licence fees

NEW DELHI: The rent for government residences allotted to Delhi government ministers and officials has been increased, with the Public Works Department (PWD) revising the licence fee for all houses under its general pool.
According to the order, Type 7 bungalows, most of which are located in the Civil Lines area, will now carry a monthly licence fee of Rs 5,430. This category includes the controversial 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow, once the official residence of Aam Aadmi Party chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The bungalow, the largest in PWD’s general pool, has a living area of about 1,908 square metres. Other bungalows in this category have living spaces ranging between 480 and 600 square metres.
“The flat rates of licence fee for the various types of residential (general pool) accommodation of PWD, GNCTD of Delhi, have been revised as per Annexure with effect from the date of issue of this order,” the order copy read.
It further said that PWD had “adopted the revised living area of various types of residential accommodation” and directed all departments under the Delhi government with their own housing pools to follow the new rates and ensure collection from allottees.
For Type 6 quarters in areas such as Vasant Kunj and Tilak Marg, with an average area of 160 square metres, the fee has been fixed at Rs 2,590 per month. Type 5 quarters, located in neighbourhoods like Greater Kailash, Gulabi Bagh, Motia Khan and the Commonwealth Games Village, will now cost Rs 1,750 per month.
In the case of Type 4 quarters—spread across Mayur Vihar, Model Town, Karkardooma and adjoining areas—with a residential space of less than 100 square metres, the rent has been set at Rs 880 per month.
The licence fee, officials said, is collected by PWD from the concerned departments that allot the accommodation. The amount is paid monthly to the government.