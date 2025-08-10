Rent for government residences hikes in Delhi after PWD revises licence fees

NEW DELHI: The rent for government residences allotted to Delhi government ministers and officials has been increased, with the Public Works Department (PWD) revising the licence fee for all houses under its general pool.

According to the order, Type 7 bungalows, most of which are located in the Civil Lines area, will now carry a monthly licence fee of Rs 5,430. This category includes the controversial 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow, once the official residence of Aam Aadmi Party chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The bungalow, the largest in PWD’s general pool, has a living area of about 1,908 square metres. Other bungalows in this category have living spaces ranging between 480 and 600 square metres.

“The flat rates of licence fee for the various types of residential (general pool) accommodation of PWD, GNCTD of Delhi, have been revised as per Annexure with effect from the date of issue of this order,” the order copy read.