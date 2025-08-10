Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum to showcase 25,000 artefacts across 30 immersive galleries

NEW DELHI: The upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) will feature at least 30 galleries of varying sizes, including immersive indoor and outdoor spaces with courtyards, to display rare artefacts from the existing National Museum as well as collections sourced from across the country.

According to the Ministry of Culture, preparations are underway to shortlist exhibits, contextualize artefacts, and develop a content narrative that is “historically accurate, accessible, and aligned with the larger vision” of the museum.

Officials familiar with the project have indicated that more than 25,000 artefacts — representing 5,000 years of India’s civilization — will be showcased in thematic galleries. The ministry will create a gallery-wise list of objects, complete with provenance details, before coordinating with relevant agencies to arrange for their transfer or borrowing.

The galleries will be designed to present interconnected themes that span across time periods and regions, highlighting India’s plurality and continuity through carefully curated collections, narratives, and immersive experiences. The ministry is ready with an indicative gallery concept with suggestive collection of 13 artefacts such as Indus Valley Terracotta Hourglass (2500–1750 BCE), Konark Sun Wheel (13th Century CE), Maurya Edict Pillar Fragment (3rd Century BCE), Gupta-Period Surya Sculpture (5th Century CE), and Chola-period Nataraja Bronze (10th–11th Century CE).

Total gallery area including exhibition spaces will be 60,000 sqm.

To conduct theme-based historical and cultural research to develop gallery narratives, it will engage a specialist consultant, in alignment with international and national museological standards; ICOM Code of Ethics, UNESCO conventions, and ministry’s protocols.