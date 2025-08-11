Air India to suspend services from Delhi to Washington DC from Sept 1

NEW DELHI: Air India on Monday announced the suspension of its services between Delhi and Washington, from September 1, due to a combination of operational factors. This is being done to ensure the reliability and integrity of its overall route network, the airline said.

An official release said, "The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India’s fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026. That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity."

It also said that customers with Air India bookings to or from Washington, D.C. beyond September 1, 2025 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences.

"Air India customers will continue to have the options of one-stop flights to Washington, D.C. via four U.S. gateways – New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco – with the airline’s interline partners, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, allowing customers to travel on a single itinerary with their baggage checked through to the final destination," it said.

Air India will continue to operate non-stop flights between India and six destinations in North America, including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.