Capital turns fortress for Independence Day

Layers of Security

A senior police officer summed up the scale and said, “Robust arrangements have been made for the successful celebrations. All major stakeholders are working in close coordination across the capital.”

The plan includes multiple overlapping security layers around the Red Fort. Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and even trained “kite catchers” will be strategically positioned to prevent airborne disruptions.

“It’s a precaution rooted in memory — during Modi’s 2017 speech, a stray kite landed just below the podium,” another officer added.

High-definition CCTV cameras already monitor the area, but this year the network extends along every approach route to the Red Fort.

These cameras feed into an AI-based facial recognition system designed for real-time crowd monitoring and swift intervention. Security perimeters are not confined to the ceremonial heart of the capital. Teams have been deployed to IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus stands, malls, markets, and busy public spaces. Anti-sabotage sweeps of hotels and guesthouses near the Red Fort are underway, checking for suspicious elements.

Human Factor

Police have been engaging directly with the local residents in recent weeks. Meetings with Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Markets’ Welfare Associations (MWAs) are intended to enlist public cooperation — and vigilance.

Officers are urging people to report unattended bags, unusual behaviour, or any sign of trouble.

Flag marches are being conducted in all districts, with foot patrols in sensitive areas and night patrols at border points.

“Public cooperation is as critical as the technology and manpower we deploy. We have held several meeting with the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) as well as Markets Welfare Associations (MWAs) and asked for their cooperation in the security arrangements,” said another official. Social media, too, is under watch.

Special teams are tasked with scanning for misinformation or provocative content that could disrupt the event, said officials.