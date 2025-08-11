‘Drainage system changes behind waterlogging at CP’

“To address this, we have installed two high-capacity pumps to ease the load and push water forward more efficiently,” he said. The PWD is conducting a detailed point-by-point study to find permanent solutions after water entered several shops during the downpour. An official statement noted that 34 critical waterlogging points, including Zakhira, Minto Bridge, Moolchand, and ITO, remained free from flooding this year due to continuous monitoring, timely interventions, and rapid on-site action. Verma said water accumulation on PWD roads has been significantly lower this monsoon, adding, “We will ensure that in the coming years, Delhi will be completely free from waterlogging.”

Expressing grief over the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into an open sewer in Khera Khurd during heavy rain, he called it “extremely unfortunate and heartbreaking” and vowed measures to prevent such incidents. AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised Verma’s “belated and meaningless” inspection, saying he “woke up 24 hours after the city drowned” and failed to be on the ground when lives were lost.