Over 7K students join ‘Tiranga Run’ for I-Day

NEW DELHI: As part of the government’s 79th Independence Day celebrations, 7,900 students participated in a ‘Tiranga Run’ from Thyagaraj Stadium to the National War Memorial on Sunday. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also led a Tiranga Yatra in Rohini to mark the occasion.

Flagged off by Education Minister Ashish Sood, the run was organised by the Directorate of Education under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the theme ‘Dilli Uthe Garv Se’.

Holding the national flag, participants covered the route to pay tribute to freedom fighters and armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country. Sood said the Tiranga Run was not merely a race but a celebration of India’s unity, patriotism, and the indomitable spirit of its citizens. He urged people to unite for a clean, strong, and prosperous India, calling it a tribute to unsung heroes and a movement of unity with the slogan: “Run for Freedom, Run for Unity.”

Recalling the courage of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor, Sood encouraged youth to uphold unity, integrity, and national security.

In Rohini, the procession saw participation from residents, RWAs, youth groups and local leaders. Waving the tricolour and chanting slogans, they walked from Naharpur Market to Azad Kabadi Chowk. The Speaker said, “The Tiranga is the pride of our nation, a symbol of sacrifices, sovereignty, unity, and constitutional values. This Yatra honours their legacy and reaffirms our collective duty to build a stronger, united India.”