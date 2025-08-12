‘Cruel, dangerous’: Protest held over confining dogs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A wave of outrage swept across Delhi on Monday as animal lovers, activists, and residents gathered at India Gate to protest the SC’s order mandating the permanent confinement of all street dogs in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida within shelter homes.

The directive, widely criticised as unscientific and inhumane, has drawn sharp condemnation from animal welfare advocates for ignoring established Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules and dismissing inputs from intervening parties.

Gauri Maulekhi, a noted animal welfare strategist, called the verdict “a death sentence for our community animals.”

She noted that despite zero human rabies deaths reported in Delhi over the past three years, the court justified its stance by citing a Western movie dialogue, disregarding scientific evidence and expert opinions.

“This is not just unscientific, it’s cruel and dangerous. If you care for street animals, now is the time to speak in one voice,” she said.