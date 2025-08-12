Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik’s reply on NIA appeal for death penalty

NEW DELHI: Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been given four weeks by the Delhi High Court to respond to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s plea seeking to enhance his life sentence to the death penalty in a terror funding case. The bench also fixed November 10 as the next date of hearing.

Malik, the JKLF chief, is lodged in Tihar jail after a trial court convicted him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code. The high court observed that Malik had not filed the reply directed by its August 9, 2024, order and was not produced virtually for Monday’s proceedings despite earlier directions.

On August 9, the court had ordered virtual production and not physical attendance because of security threats. Jail authorities sought permission for his virtual appearance, describing him as a “very high-risk prisoner” and saying it was imperative to avoid physical production to maintain public order and safety; the high court had allowed the request.

The bench directed jail officials to ensure Malik’s virtual production on November 10. Malik, who last year declined the court’s suggestion that a lawyer be appointed for him, had said he wished to argue the matter in person. The HC first issued notice to Malik on May 29, 2023, after the NIA moved the plea seeking enhancement to the death penalty.