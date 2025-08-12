Delhi L-G V K Saxena lays foundation of new clock tower

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new iconic clock tower at the junction of Shankar Road and Mandir Marg, near Talkatora Stadium.

The nearly 27-metre tall structure is being developed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as a symbol of the city’s heritage and urban redevelopment.

The clock tower, designed to be a prominent new landmark, was approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC). The eight-sided tower will have sides measuring 1.2 metres each and will be constructed using reinforced cement concrete and clay bricks.

Set to cost an estimated Rs 1.80 crore, the project is expected to be completed within six months. The structure is envisioned as a blend of Hindu, Mughal, and Colonial architectural styles, designed to revive the historical charm of the Capital. Speaking at the event, Saxena emphasised the significance of the clock tower’s strategic location.