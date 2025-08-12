Delhi L-G V K Saxena lays foundation of new clock tower

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new iconic clock tower at the junction of Shankar Road and Mandir Marg, near Talkatora Stadium.
The nearly 27-metre tall structure is being developed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as a symbol of the city’s heritage and urban redevelopment.
The clock tower, designed to be a prominent new landmark, was approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC). The eight-sided tower will have sides measuring 1.2 metres each and will be constructed using reinforced cement concrete and clay bricks.
Set to cost an estimated Rs 1.80 crore, the project is expected to be completed within six months. The structure is envisioned as a blend of Hindu, Mughal, and Colonial architectural styles, designed to revive the historical charm of the Capital. Speaking at the event, Saxena emphasised the significance of the clock tower’s strategic location.
He said, “This clock tower will serve as a gateway to the NDMC area and attract a large number of visitors, including daily commuters.” He further highlighted the historical importance of clock towers, which were traditionally built at prominent locations in cities, not only to serve as timepieces but also as landmarks.
“I am hopeful this new clock tower will become a landmark for the national capital, enriching the visual appeal of Lutyens’ Delhi,” he added.
In addition to this project, Saxena also announced that another clock tower is being constructed at Sadbhavana Park on the Ring Road, near Red Fort. Developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the new clock tower is expected to be completed by the end of this month.
The LG also lauded NDMC’s ongoing efforts to beautify the city, particularly through the installation of sculptures across major roads and intersections.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was present at the ceremony, said, “This clock tower represents the foundation of Delhi’s progress and the spirit of Viksit Bharat. Its unique architecture will not only enhance the skyline of New Delhi but also symbolise the development of the city and the nation.”