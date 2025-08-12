DJB gives nod to sewage treatment plant upgrades to fight Yamuna pollution

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at reducing pollution in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has approved a series of significant upgrades to the city’s sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The decisions were made during the 173rd board meeting, chaired by Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

Among the key projects, the DJB has sanctioned the expansion of the existing 25 million gallons per day (MGD) STP at Yamuna Vihar Phase-III to a capacity of 40 MGD. Additionally, a new 15 MGD STP will be constructed at Yamuna Vihar Phase-IV. The combined cost of these projects is Rs 403 crore, which also includes 12 years of operation and maintenance.

The enhancements will add 30 MGD of treatment capacity, helping to significantly reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna. The Board also approved the upgradation of the Keshopur STP Phase-I, increasing its capacity from 12 MGD to 18 MGD.

This Rs 133.33 crore project will also include 11 years of operation and maintenance, in line with guidelines from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Additionally, several other STPs will be augmented, including those in Vasant Kunj, Ghitorni, Mehrauli, and Okhla.

The combined cost of these projects is Rs 381 crore, with a total increase of 15.5 MGD in treatment capacity.

These initiatives mark a significant step in addressing the capital’s sewage treatment needs and curbing the pollution that continues to affect the Yamuna, a major environmental challenge for the city.