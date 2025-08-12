‘Judiciary, media must be fair, fearless’: Former CJI Sanjiv Khanna

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna underlined the shared responsibility of the judiciary and the media in safeguarding democracy, stressing that both institutions must remain “fair and fearless” to preserve public trust.

Delivering the Prem Bhatia Memorial Lecture 2025 on the theme ‘Judiciary and Media: Shared Principles – Similarities and Dissimilarities’on Monday, Khanna said the judiciary and the press act as vital checks on the executive and on social wrongs, with their legitimacy stemming not from elections but from public confidence.

“Our institutions must operate without fear, bias or prejudice,” he said, quoting Rabindranath Tagore.

He cautioned against the dangers of “toxic news” — reporting coloured by prejudice, bias or polarisation — and urged the media to maintain respectful language, balanced perspectives, and a healthy “traffic of ideas” to keep democratic discourse vibrant. Drawing parallels between courtrooms and newsrooms, he noted that both rely on fairness, objectivity, and resistance to prejudice.

“If facts are false or incomplete, the decision will be flawed,” he added.

Tracing the constitutional evolution of free speech, Khanna referred to the First Amendment of 1951 and landmark rulings such as Shreya Singhal, which protect speech up to the point it incites disorder or violence. Restrictions under Article 19(2), he said, must be reasonable, proportionate, and context-sensitive.

On the challenges posed by social media, he pointed to declining cognitive depth, polarised debates, and the marginalisation of minority views due to algorithm-driven content. While social media expands access, it often amplifies outrage rather than fostering dialogue.

The Prem Bhatia Journalism Awards and Lecture were instituted in 1955 by the Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust in memory of the veteran Tribune editor.